Poll alliance for 2026 TN election will be decided at Salem meet Monday: PMK founder S Ramadoss

SALEM: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Sunday said crucial decisions, including the party’s alliance for the 2026 Assembly election, would be taken at the general council meeting scheduled to be held in Salem on Monday (December 29), with senior functionaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry expected to participate.

Speaking upon his arrival in the city ahead of the meeting, Ramadoss said the general council, being the highest decision-making body of the party, would empower him to take the final call on the alliance for the upcoming polls.

Earlier, former PMK president G K Mani told reporters that the meeting would be one of the most significant in the party’s history, as major resolutions and alliance-related decisions were likely to be taken.

He alleged that the party had weakened under Anbumani Ramadoss’ leadership, claiming that while many leaders had become MLAs, MPs and even ministers under Ramadoss, the party failed to grow under Anbumani. “It was under Ramadoss that the PMK grew strong, but the party weakened under Anbumani’s leadership,” Mani alleged.