Professor stuck between rocks while making reels at Pondy Marina beach rescued

PUDUCHERRY: A woman assistant professor who was trapped in a rock crevice at Pondy Marina beach was rescued with the help of a crane on Saturday night.

The person was identified as Vaishnavi (25), a native of Madurai. She is staying in Chennai and working as an assistant professor of psychology at a college. She had come to Puducherry with her friends to visit several places.

According to sources, Vaishnavi and her friends went to the beach on Saturday evening. While they were standing on the rocks and recording reels on a mobile phone, Vaishnavi slipped, fell into a gap between the rocks and got trapped.

Her friends raised an alarm and informed the police and the fire personnel. Policemen, along with fire personnel, rushed to the spot and tried to rescue her using ropes with the assistance of local youths.

“As the rock weighed around half a tonne, we could not rescue her immediately,” a police source said. “A crane was brought to the spot and the rock was moved,” he added.

Vaishnavi was rescued after nearly three hours of rescue operations. She sustained injuries to her leg, hip and other parts of the body and was taken to the Puducherry Government General Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.