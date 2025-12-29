Ramadoss re-elected PMK president, authorised to finalise 2026 poll alliance

SALEM: “Nearly 95% of PMK cadres are with me,” said party founder Dr S Ramadoss on Monday, asserting his authority and confidence after being unanimously elected as the party president at the PMK general council meeting held in Salem.

Addressing party members, Ramadoss said the general council and executive committee had authorized him to decide the party’s electoral alliance for the upcoming elections and expressed confidence that PMK would be part of a “winning alliance.”

He added that discussions on alliance options were already underway and assured cadres that the final decision would benefit the party and its supporters.

The general council meeting, attended by key functionaries and cadres from across the state, also elected G K Mani as honorary president and Srikanthi Parasuraman as working president. As many as 27 resolutions were passed, including one granting Ramadoss full authority to finalize the party’s alliance strategy. One of the key resolutions also removed Sowmiya Anbumani as president of Pasumai Thayagam and appointed Srikanthi Parasuraman as its new president.

Taking a dig at his son and former party president Anbumani Ramadoss, he said a small group was attempting to undermine the party using money and misinformation but asserted that such efforts would not succeed. “Those trying to weaken the party do not even have the support of 5% of the cadres,” he said, adding that the party’s grassroots strength remained firmly behind him.