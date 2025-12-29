Underground cabling to Parsons Valley Reservoir to start soon

NILGIRIS: After a wait of more than six years, TANGEDCO is set to start in the coming days the work on laying high-tension underground (UG) electric cable to the pumping station at the Parsons Valley Reservoir near Ooty. The necessary approval in this regard has been received from the central government.

The Rs 6.02-crore project will help provide uninterrupted water supply to residents of Udhagamandalam (Ooty) town, 12 kilometres from the reservoir. Also, underground cable will not harm animals unlike the overhead one.

As the work has to be carried out in forests with tiger and their prey, TANGEDCO clarified that there won't be any hindrance to wildlife movement as the cable is to be laid one metre deep in the ground.

Underground cabling is necessary to obviate snapping of power lines by falling trees during winds and rains which in turn disrupts drinking water supply to Udhagamandalam residents for three to four days.

TANGEDCO officials said in such situations they can't carry out power restoration works after 5pm due to wildlife movements and this prolongs resumption of pumping at Parson Valley by three to four days.

"The years of delay were due to getting approval from the forest department as the cable is to be laid inside the forest area for 4.2 km. We applied to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change through the portal parivesh.nic.in and got approval recently. We paid an additional Rs 38 lakh as fees to the forest department alone," said a senior official of the TANGEDCO.