AIPC chief Praveen’s DMK jab draws TNCC’s ire; Selvaperunthagai files complaint

CHENNAI: The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) chairman Praveen Chakravarty’s open criticism of Tamil Nadu’s fiscal management, and indirectly the Congress’ close ally and the ruling party DMK, has attracted ridicule from within his party with TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai stating that he has launched a formal complaint with the party’s high command.

The TNCC leader reiterated that the Congress will not break away from the DMK alliance.

Praveen, who has his roots in Tamil Nadu, recently ran into another controversy due to his meeting with actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay, which led to speculations that the Congress was considering TVK as another potential option to ally with. TNCC, however, quickly distanced itself from such speculations.

On Sunday, Praveen, quote-tweeting a post on X by TNIE regarding DMK’s parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi’s comments on Tamil Nadu’s economic growth under the present government, Praveen shared certain figures to contend that TN’s debt burden is at an “alarming level”, drawing parallels with the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.