An open letter from Tamil Nadu in 2025

M. MP cough syrup deaths

The cough syrup ‘Coldrif’ manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in a nondescript building in Chennai’s outskirts without proper licences led to the death of several children in Madhya Pradesh, as the firm used toxic diethylene glycol to cut costs. The news made national headlines.

G Ranganathan, the company’s owner, was arrested. TN government ordered permanent cancellation of its licence