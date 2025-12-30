Anbumani faction of PMK to announce poll alliance before Pongal, questions legitimacy of party's Salem meeting

SALEM: PMK state coordinator M Karthi, who is aligned with the Anbumani Ramadoss faction, on Tuesday said that the party's electoral alliance would be announced before the Pongal festival.

Speaking to reporters a day after the PMK's general council meeting held in Salem under the leadership of party founder S Ramadoss, Karthi questioned its validity, asserting that it did not conform to party rules. He alleged that executive committee members were made to sit in place of general council members and demanded that the party release the list of participants to establish its legitimacy.

Karthi also alleged that Anbumani Ramadoss was subjected to derogatory and disrespectful remarks by members of the Ramadoss family during the meeting. Warning against such attacks, he said the Anbumani faction would respond firmly if similar comments were made in public again.

Maintaining that only Anbumani Ramadoss and the party's general secretary were empowered to convene a general council meeting, Karthi claimed that S Ramadoss was acting at the behest of a few individuals.