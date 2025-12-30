Blow to TN govt as President returns Madras University Bill

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu has returned the University of Madras (Amendment) Bill to the Tamil Nadu government, dealing a fresh blow to the DMK government’s efforts to assert greater control over the administration of state-run universities.

The decision brings back into focus the long-running tussle between the state government and Governor RN Ravi over the appointment of vice-chancellors in TN universities.

The Bill, passed by the state Assembly in April 2022, sought to amend the University of Madras Act by transferring the power to appoint and remove the vice-chancellor, from the governor — who serves as the ex-officio chancellor of the university — to the state government. By replacing the term “chancellor” with “government” in the Act, the state aimed to make the elected government the final authority in matters of academic leadership.

With President returning Bill, TN has to reconsider legislation, says official

However, Governor Ravi reserved the Bill for the President’s consideration, citing concerns that the proposed changes could be at odds with University Grants Commission regulations and established norms governing V-C appointments.

“With the President returning the Bill without granting assent, as per rules, the state will again have to reconsider the legislation,” said an official from the higher education department.