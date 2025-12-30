Councillors flag irregularities in collection of fees from street vendors at Salem Corporation meet

SALEM: The monthly Salem City Municipal Corporation council meeting on Monday saw rare unanimity across party lines as both ruling and opposition councillors raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the collection of fees from street vendors.

The issue was first flagged by Ward 32 councillor K Boumika Thapsira, who drew attention to the situation in the Ammapet zone. She alleged that long-time local residents were being denied vending space in and around the local market, while vendors from other parts of the district were being allotted space through questionable means. She asked whether the fees were being collected by the corporation or by private individuals, and under whose authority the allocations were being made.

Echoing the concerns, Ward 14 councillor R Santhamoorthy alleged that certain officials were misusing the name of the corporation and the commissioner, causing reputational damage. He further claimed that several street vendors had not been issued official vendor identity cards and irregular practices were prevalent in the process.

Boumika alleged that a private individual, operating in the name of the corporation and allegedly with the support of officials, was collecting money from vendors. She also claimed that some vendors were being asked to pay extra amounts for the issuance of vending cards.