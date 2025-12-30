Deputy CM Udhayanidhi inaugurates TN’s first wildlife transit, treatment centre in Coimbatore district

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated Tamil Nadu’s first Wildlife Transit and Treatment Centre at Pethikuttai near Sirumugai, along with the Elephant Camp at Chadivayal, during an event held at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA) in Coimbatore.

The wildlife transit and treatment centre, developed at a cost of Rs 19.5 crore, has an operation theatre and enclosures for all animals, including carnivores, herbivores, birds, snakes and ungulates.

It also has a separate shed for elephant calves and a kraal (wooden enclosure) for adult elephants. A total of 17 structures have been established across five acres of forest land at Pethikuttai.

Close to 7,000 incidents involving the rescue of elephant calves, leopard cubs and other wildlife have been reported across the State.

Likewise, the Chadivayal elephant camp, set up at a cost of Rs 8 crore, has 18 sheds for housing captive elephants and 18 houses for mahouts. The facility also includes a natural pond, shower area, food preparation unit and food serving area.

As part of the modernisation of the forest force, the Deputy CM also handed over the latest rifles and pistols to Assistant Conservators of Forests and Forest Range Officers, among others. These were procured along with ammunition at a cost of Rs 5 crore.