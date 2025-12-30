Dravidian movement broke women’s shackles of servitude, says CM Stalin

TIRUPPUR: Describing women’s progress as the success of society, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday proclaimed that “the DMK’s 2.0 rule will be for TN women”, who, according to him, have come a long way since the “days of slavery”, thanks to the Dravidian movement that helped them shed the shackles of servitude and take centre stage.

The CM substantiated it by saying that at a time when women are told to keep their hands off mobiles in some remote place in Rajasthan, the women in Tamil Nadu today “are assembling Apple phones”.

The CM was speaking at the DMK’s women’s wing west zone conference at Karanampettai near Palladam in Tiruppur district.

More than 1.5 lakh women wing cadre from the western districts, including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, and Nilgiris, participated. Stalin said, “Some are now questioning what this women’s conference is for. The progress of women is the progress of the nation. They need to understand this.”

He said the TN women community has progressed by leaps and bounds. “Women were treated as slaves in our society. The Dravidian movement broke their shackles. In TN, women have played a significant role in the Dravidian movement from its inception. We abolished the Devadasi system. We have enacted a special law and given women property rights.”