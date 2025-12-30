Election Commission begins issuing notices to 12 lakh voters in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun issuing notices to more than 12.43 lakh voters across Tamil Nadu as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls-2026, according to a release from Archana Patnaik, chief electoral officer of Tamil Nadu.

In a separate release, the CEO’s office said 7.28 lakh Form 6 applications have been received across the state for inclusion to the electoral rolls and 9,410 Form 7 for exclusion of ineligible voters.

Notices are mainly sent to those added to the draft SIR rolls published on December 19, but could not be mapped to their own names or as the progeny of someone else present in the last SIR rolls of Tamil Nadu from 2002 or 2005.

According to the release, notices are being issued to electors whose details require confirmation, correction or verification.

Each notice carries a unique number, and the date and venue of the hearing before the assistant electoral registration Officer (AERO) or electoral registration officer (ERO) are clearly mentioned.

Once a notice is served, the booth level officer (BLO) uploads the acknowledgement through a mobile application, enabling real-time monitoring of the process.

Voters who receive notices are required to appear for the hearing and submit prescribed documents, following which the AERO or ERO will scrutinise the records and pass appropriate orders.

Among the districts, Chennai topped the list with 2,37,619 notices, followed by Tiruvallur (1,85,987), Coimbatore (1,10,984), Chengalpattu (63,373) and Kancheepuram (56,479).

These five districts, which also saw the highest number of drops from the draft rolls, account for a significant share of the total notices issued in the state.

The draft SIR rolls had 5.44 lakh voters, 97.34 lakh voters less than the 6.41 crore voters the state’s roll had before the SIR process began.