Faster travel from 2026 as Southern Railway speeds up 65 trains

CHENNAI: The long-pending completion of doubling of 300-km railway lines in southern Tamil Nadu, electrification of single lines, and upgradation of tracks enabling train speeds of up to 110 kmph will deliver tangible benefits in the form of speedier train travel in 2026. The Southern Railway has increased the speed of 65 trains in its new timetable which will be effective from January 1.

According to the official order issued by Southern Railway to six divisions on Monday, among express trains, the Nagercoil-Tambaram Express train will run 50 minutes faster, while the Kollam-Tambaram Express will save 85 minutes.

The Coimbatore-Rameswaram Weekly Express and Cuddalore Port-Mysuru Express will reach their destinations 55 minutes and 50 minutes earlier, respectively, and the tri-weekly Rameswaram-Tirupati Express will reduce travel time by 25 minutes.

While the travel time on the Thoothukudi-Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express will be shorter by 30 minutes, its return journey will be faster by 15 minutes.