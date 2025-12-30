Investigate caste angle in murder of 46-year-old man: Outfit petitions Nellai collector

TIRUNELVELI: A day after the murder of a 46-year-old man from Ramachandrapuram in Kaakkanallur near Ambasamudram, the Tamil Nadu Devendrakula Vellalar Uravinmurai state president VS Muthukumar, on Monday submitted a petition to the district administration alleging that dominant caste members killed him to threaten the community into withdrawing a court case.

According to police, Mariappan (46) was murdered allegedly by three juveniles and a youth belonging to a dominant caste on Saturday night. All the suspects have been arrested. As on Monday evening, relatives of the victim did not receive the body from the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. A team led by Human Rights activist SP Mandamus visited Mariappan's family.

In his petition, Muthukumar alleged that Mariappan was murdered to force the community to retreat from a 2019 murder case, which is at the final stage before the Special Court for cases under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He said all those involved in Mariappan's murder should be arrested and the trial in the 2019 case should be expedited.

Further, Muthukumar said members of the dominant caste did not allow SC people from using roads passing through their localities. Also, he sought the installation of CCTV cameras and a police outpost in Ramachandrapuram to ensure safety for the community.