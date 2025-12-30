Jallikattu season ahead, bull owners remind DMK of its Rs 1,000 per month promise

TIRUCHY: A new year will dawn soon and with it the jallikattu season will begin. Bull owners are preparing their animals for competitions amid hope that the DMK government would fulfil its 2021 poll promise of providing monthly incentive of Rs 1,000 to native bull rearers at least this year.

A Ravikumar, state president of the Social Justice Council, on Monday submitted a petition to the Tiruchy district collector urging the DMK government to implement its poll promise of providing monthly maintenance assistance of Rs 1,000 to jallikattu bull owners.

He also sought the withdrawal of the online registration system for Jallikattu events, alleging that it was discriminatory and gave inadequate priority to locally reared bulls. The reminder about the poll promise comes vociferously from Pudukkottai, which traditionally hosts Tamil Nadu’s first jallikattu of the season at Thatchankurichi (January 3), and organises a high number of competitions annually.

Bull owners say though jallikattu is the state’s cultural symbol, the economic burden of preserving native bulls falls entirely on farmers. Breeders say they spend close to Rs 500 a day to feed and maintain one jallikattu bull, and argue that Rs 1000 incentive is critical to sustaining the animals during long periods without competitions.

“Even when there are no competitions, expenses do not stop,” said Ganesh Karuppaiya of Mangadevanpatti, who maintains 50 bulls. “Feed, training and care are daily necessities. The Rs 1,000 monthly incentive is modest, but it helps small farmers survive the off-season,” he said.