Olive Ridley turtles nesting delayed along Nagapattinam-Mayiladuthurai coast

NAGAPATTINAM: The nesting season of Olive Ridley turtles got off to a sluggish start in the coastal delta districts of Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai with forest department officials observing only a handful of them since December 13.

Also, at least five turtles have washed ashore in Nagapattinam, some with severe injuries, allegedly caused by propellers of fishing vessels. In Mayiladuthurai, an official said, no turtle has been spotted yet this season, whereas last year in December at least a thousand eggs were collected.

Wildlife biologists attribute the delay to the recent cyclone and the hardened shoreline. “Wet shores and hardened shorelines after the cyclone-induced incessant rains is one of the reasons for the Ridleys’ late arrival. In the long run, climate change can really impact the ecosystem for the Ridleys,” said Dr Arivu, a wildlife biologist from the Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary.

“The off-season monsoon has worsened the sea shores. The incessant rains have tightened the sand, whereas turtles seek softer and easier-to-dig areas,” said Sirkazhi Forest Range Officer Ayub Khan.

Sources said in 2024, over 1,500 eggs were collected across Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam in December, with roughly 1,200 eggs solely collected from coastal Mayiladuthurai. The first nesting is usually found in Mayiladuthurai at the end of November, but due to the tightened shores, the district hasn’t seen a single nesting this year.