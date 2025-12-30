Parties slam police action on protesting govt teachers for job regularisation in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The ruling alliance partners CPM, CPI and the opposition PMK on Monday mounted a joint attack, through separate statements, on the DMK-led state government over protests by temporary government teachers for job regularisation and secondary grade teachers for equal pay for equal work, across TN, accusing it of betraying poll promises and forcing workers onto the streets.

In separate statements, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the agitations reflected long-pending issues that could be settled through talks rather than police action.

Shanmugam said the agitations were due to a pay anomaly between teachers appointed before May 31, 2009, and those appointed after June 1, 2009. Despite having the same qualifications and duties, teachers appointed before the cut-off date receive Rs 3,170 less in basic pay, leading to a heavy cumulative loss over the past 16 years. Echoing the sentiment, Veerapandian said nearly 20,000 intermediate teachers have been affected by the pay disparity.

Meanwhile, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also criticised the state government for its lethargic attitude towards handling the ongoing protest of teachers. He recalled the DMK’s 2021 poll manifesto which promised to regularise part-time special teachers, a promise which remains unfulfilled after 55 months in office.