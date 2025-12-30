Tangedco to set up new section office in Ilayarasanendal of Thoothukudi district

THOOTHUKUDI: In a recent official communication, the Tangedco has revealed its plans to establish a section office in Ilayarasanendal of Thoothukudi district by bifurcating the Sankarankovil division in Tenkasi district.

The decision has been made following the annexation of 12 panchayats -- 11 from Ilayarasanendal firka, and one from Kalugumalai firka -- with the Kovilpatti union in Thoothukudi district in November.

The executive engineer of the Sankarankovil Division of Tangedco, in a reply to petitioner A Jeyaprakash Narayanasamy, informed that the state government has taken steps to transfer 14,477 domestic electricity connections, 168 transformers and a sub-station from Tirunelveli Tangedco division to the Kovilpatti division in the Thoothukudi district, acting on a proposal given in 2023. The government has been working on setting up a Tangedco section office in Ilayarasanendal, he said.

An executive engineer from the Thoothukudi division of Tangedco said they are awaiting nod for the allocation of staff members, including foreman, wireman, assessor, inspector of assessor, assistant engineer, commercial assistant, and commercial inspector, for the Ilayarasanendal section office. The establishment of a new section office became necessary after the Thiruvengadam section of the Sankarankovil division refused the transfer of staff members to the new section office, he added.