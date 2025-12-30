Think Gas cuts PNG prices by Rs 4 per SCM in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

CHENNAI: Think gas will voluntarily cut domestic PNG prices by up to Rs 4 per standard cubic metres (SCM) in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, even though these states are not yet connected to the National Gas Grid.

The move follows the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s revised unified tariff framework, effective from January 1, 2026, which lowers pipeline transportation costs in grid-connected regions.

Think Gas said customers in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Karnataka could see CNG prices fall by up to Rs 2.50 per kg and PNG by up to `5 per SCM. MD & CEO Abhilesh Gupta called the reform consumer-centric and supportive of cleaner fuels, a release stated.