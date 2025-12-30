Wetland bird census records migratory species in Madurai, Ramanathapuram

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: In a concerted effort to document and track regional biodiversity, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department conducted the Integrated Wetland Bird Census 2025-2026 across Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts on Sunday. The exercise, now institutionalised as an annual initiative under the banner Tamil Nadu Bird Count, aims to monitor bird populations as key indicators of wetland health and ecological stability.

In Madurai district, the census witnessed a participation of around 150 volunteers from eight institutions, including The American College, Lady Doak College and the Forest College and Research Institute. Under the guidance of nine bird experts, survey teams covered 25 major waterbodies, such as Vandiyur, Madakkulam, and the Samanatham wetlands.

Officials said the enumeration documented a rich mix of resident and migratory species. Prominent sightings included Asian Openbill, Oriental Darter, and Pheasant-tailed Jacana, while migratory birds such as Northern Pintail, Northern Shoveler, and Osprey were also recorded.

Besides data collection, the initiative sought to spread environmental awareness among students and the local communities. The collected data will be vetted by a state-level committee before a comprehensive report, analysing habitat conditions and migration trends, is released.

Meanwhile, in Ramanathapuram district, the census was carried out at 29 locations spanning inland wetlands, bird sanctuaries, and coastal ecosystems. Surveys were conducted at major sanctuaries such as Chitrangudi, Kanjirankulam, Therthangal, Sakkarakottai, and Melaselvanur, besides coastal and island regions, including Rameswaram, Dhanushkodi, Mukundarayar Chathiram, Arichal Munai, and the Kothandaramar temple area.