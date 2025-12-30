Yarn price rises after open-end mills stopped production

COIMBATORE: The price of yarn supplied by open-end (OE) mills to powerlooms has risen by Rs 5 per kilogram due to their halt in production for the last week, resulting in continuous demand.

The yarn price has increased to Rs 142 from Rs 137 per kg in the last week.

However, OE mills have stopped procuring waste cotton from the spinning mills as its price remains unchanged.

Operators of the OE mills said they have resumed the production with waste cotton in hand and without going for new purchase from the spinning mills.

The OE mills cut production by 50% and some had ceased production fully, claiming they could not operate the mills due to increase in the price of waste cotton procured from the spinning mills by Rs 13 per kg in the last three months.

About 600 OE mills in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Madurai and Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu announced production halt on December 21.

M Jayabal, the president of the Recycle Textile Federation said, "While the spinning mills are escalating the price for the waste cotton irrationally, OE yarn price for the 20s weft yarn type dipped in the last two months by Rs 8 per kg. Due to the production halt and subsequent demand from powerloom, the price has increased by Rs 5 per kg in the last eight days.