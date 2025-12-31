14-member team formed for Vulture Safe Zone at Coimbatore's Moyar

COIMBATORE: The Forest Department has formed a 14-member team as part of the declaration of a Vulture Safe Zone (VSZ) around the Moyar Valley, which extends into the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris, the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district and the Coimbatore Forest Division.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra has appointed the conservator of forests and field director of MTR as chairman of the committee, along with the DFO of Nilgiris, Gudalur and Coimbatore, the deputy director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), and the head of the Wildlife Research Division of the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam, as well as the secretary of Arulagam, an NGO, as members of the committee.

“The committee will be submitting a map by duly marking the vulture nesting and habitat sites, monitoring hotspots for carcasses that would meet out conditions for declaring Moyar Valley as a VSZ, which is the vision for vulture conservation in Tamil Nadu as per the central government’s action plan 2020-2025 on vulture conservation,” Dogra said in his order.