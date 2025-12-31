CM Stalin reviews progress of ‘iconic projects’ of six key departments

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday chaired a review meeting at the secretariat to assess the progress of the Tamil Nadu government’s ‘iconic projects’ being implemented across key departments, aimed at transforming the state’s socio-economic infrastructure.

The meeting reviewed projects being executed by six departments.

Officials informed the CM that a total of 288 projects, with an estimated outlay of Rs 3.17 lakh crore, have been identified as iconic projects across 24 administrative departments. Of these, 85 projects have been completed and are already in use. The remaining projects are being closely monitored through periodic reviews by the CM, deputy CM and chief secretary to ensure timely completion.

At the meeting, Stalin reviewed the progress of 27 ongoing iconic projects across the six departments, involving an investment of about `58,740 crore. He was informed that work at the Sivaganga Mini Tidel Park had been completed. The CM directed officials to complete the Sulur Defence Equipment Manufacturing Park and Oragadam Medical Devices Park by January, and the Coimbatore Common Engineering Facility Centre by February 2026.

Reviewing the Udangudi Thermal Power Project (Unit I), with a capacity of 2×660MW and an outlay of `13,076.71 crore, Stalin instructed officials to ensure its completion by January 2026 to guarantee uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming summer.