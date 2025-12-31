Coimbatore's Nallampalayan subway partially opened for traffic amidst girder repair

COIMBATORE: Traffic movement on the Maniyakaranpalayam–Kavundampalayam stretch has eased partially with the Nallampalayam subway being opened to vehicles on one side, even as pipeline and iron girder repair works continue on the other.
The subway remains a vital link connecting Kavundampalayam with Maniyakaranpalayam and Ganapathy, and the prolonged disruption owing to the repair has affected thousands of daily commuters.
The road passes beneath a railway bridge that has long posed challenges, particularly during the monsoon when rainwater accumulates under the structure. With flyover construction underway at the Saibaba Colony junction on Mettupalayam Road, several government and private buses travelling from Gandhipuram and the Poo Market areas towards Kavundampalayam had been diverted via Kannappan Nagar. This resulted in increased movement of heavy vehicles through the Nallampalayam railway underpass over the past few months.
During this period, a couple of tall vehicles reportedly brushed against the railway girder, causing damage to its structural integrity. Considering public safety, the Railways decided to replace the damaged girder, leading to the temporary closure of the road a few weeks ago. While the subway has now been partially opened to ease congestion, construction activities continue simultaneously on one side.
The entire stretch has turned into a dust-filled zone, causing discomfort to road users. Motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, have complained of poor visibility and breathing difficulties due to heavy dust generated by the ongoing works. Though cars and smaller vehicles are allowed to pass through, movement remains slow and cautious.
Earlier, commuters including students and office-goers were forced to take a longer detour via Housing Unit, Kannappan Nagar and Thayir Itteri Road, adding nearly two kilometres to their journey. Residents have reiterated their demand to expedite the work, especially as several government and private schools function near the bridge.
Meanwhile, buses continue to be diverted towards Thudiyalur via the Housing Unit, causing traffic congestion in surrounding localities. Officials said the maintenance work is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed within a few weeks. They assured that measures would be taken to minimise inconvenience and urged the public to cooperate during the construction period.