Coimbatore's Nallampalayan subway partially opened for traffic amidst girder repair

COIMBATORE: Traffic movement on the Maniyakaranpalayam–Kavundampalayam stretch has eased partially with the Nallampalayam subway being opened to vehicles on one side, even as pipeline and iron girder repair works continue on the other.

The subway remains a vital link connecting Kavundampalayam with Maniyakaranpalayam and Ganapathy, and the prolonged disruption owing to the repair has affected thousands of daily commuters.

The road passes beneath a railway bridge that has long posed challenges, particularly during the monsoon when rainwater accumulates under the structure. With flyover construction underway at the Saibaba Colony junction on Mettupalayam Road, several government and private buses travelling from Gandhipuram and the Poo Market areas towards Kavundampalayam had been diverted via Kannappan Nagar. This resulted in increased movement of heavy vehicles through the Nallampalayam railway underpass over the past few months.

During this period, a couple of tall vehicles reportedly brushed against the railway girder, causing damage to its structural integrity. Considering public safety, the Railways decided to replace the damaged girder, leading to the temporary closure of the road a few weeks ago. While the subway has now been partially opened to ease congestion, construction activities continue simultaneously on one side.