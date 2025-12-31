Criminal law cannot be invoked against peaceful demonstrations, says Madras HC

MADURAI: Observing that criminal law cannot be invoked on vague and omnibus allegations, particularly when the allegations seek to criminalise peaceful expression, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently quashed an FIR registered against seven Hindu Munnani cadre for holding a protest at K Pudur, Madurai, in August 2025.

Justice L Victoria Gowri passed the order on a petition filed by the cadre seeking to quash the above FIR, claiming that it was a peaceful assembly that had been wrongly portrayed in the FIR as an illegal protest.

The judge observed that Article 19 (1) (a) and 19 (1) (b) of the Constitution guarantee freedom of speech and expression, and the right to peaceful assembly without arms. The Supreme Court has also consistently held that peaceful protest is a recognised democratic right, and criminal prosecution cannot be launched unless the alleged act squarely falls within the ingredients of a penal offence, she added.