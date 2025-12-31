Illegal detention cannot be permitted even for an hour, says Madras HC

The bench said the interim bail is granted for three months finding no sufficient ground to detain Varaaki under the Goondas Act by exercising the powers conferred under Article 226 and based on the Supreme Court’s order in the case of A Kamala. It directed the state to file counter-affidavit in 12 weeks.

Stating that certain police officers are invoking the Goondas Act to prolong the imprisonment of persons, the bench said if it is permitted to go on, it will have disastrous consequences.

It asked the home secretary to initiate departmental action has to be taken against those officials, who invoke the Goondas Act on citizens for ‘extraneous reasons’ in an erroneous and mechanical manner, and they have to be prosecuted if necessary. The bench said, “The right to liberty is enunciated and ensured in the Constitution. It is a fundamental right. Any illegal detention cannot be allowed to go on even for an hour if it is found to be contrary to law or done for extraneous reasons.”

Senior counsel Vikas Singh, representing the state, pressed for the court to grant three days time for filing the counter-affidavit and noted that the Writ Rules of the HC provides for eight weeks time to file counter-affidavit.