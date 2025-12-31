Leaders, public figures condemn brutal assault on Odisha youth by juveniles in TN

CHENNAI: The brutal assault on a youth from Odisha, who was travelling on a Chennai-Tiruttani EMU train, allegedly by four juveniles from the state, has sparked widespread condemnation from political parties including TVK, Congress and CPM, as well as from several activists and public figures.

Following the incident, Sivaganga MP and Congress leader Karti Chidambaram tweeted, “This ‘Pullingo’ menace in Tamil Nadu must be crushed with an iron hand.” However, his choice of words was criticised by many on social media, with users pointing out that the term ‘Pullingo’ unfairly targets and stereotypes a particular section of youth.

TVK leader Vijay, in a post on X, said the incident had triggered fear and concern over the dangerous path TN was heading towards. He said it reflected the ruling government’s indifference and lack of responsibility towards the future of the state’s youth.

Expressing shock over the incident, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam urged the Railway Protection Force to intensify surveillance to prevent such incidents and demanded that the victim be provided proper medical care and compensation.