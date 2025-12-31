Seven kids accused of strangling dogs to death in TN's Madurai, probe on

MADURAI: In a deeply disturbing incident, a group of seven school students aged between nine and 14, in Madurai has been accused of killing street dogs in their locality. Following a complaint from a resident, the police have registered a CSR and a team of veterinarians has examined the remains of one dog.

According to sources, the children are accused of using cable wires to strangle street dogs to death. The issue came to light on Sunday night, when Francis, a resident, and his wife Fibula heard a dog screeching. Fibula told TNIE that they both rushed outside and saw the children strangling a dog with the wires near a parked car.

"They attempted to flee but we caught one of the boys and rescued the dog from imminent danger. The boy confessed to the act and identified the other children involved," she said.

The couple later found one dead dog in the area, allegedly killed by the boys. The couple also managed to access CCTV footage which, they said, shows the children with the wires. They informed Nalini, president of People for Animals, of the incident and on her guidance lodged a complaint at the Karimedu police station. Based on the complaint, a team of veterinary doctors visited the spot, examined the dog's carcass, and completed the necessary procedures on Monday.

The police have assured that a spot inspection will be conducted on Wednesday as part of the investigation. Nalini urged people to report incidents of animal cruelty by visiting the nearest police station or dialing 112. Wherever possible, collect evidence such as videos, audio recordings, or CCTV footage, she said.