Tamil Nadu government notifies first Jallikattu of 2026 at Thatchankurichi

PUDUKOTTAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued a gazette notification permitting the conduct of the state's first Jallikattu event of 2026 at Thatchankurichi village in Gandarvakottai taluk of Pudukkottai district on January 3.

The notification, published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette dated December 31, 2025, was issued by the Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department. The order was issued under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, as amended by the Tamil Nadu Amendment Act, 2017.

According to the notification, the traditional bull-taming sport should be conducted only in strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the State government and the Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.