Tamil Nadu reshuffles 70 IPS officers, appoints new DGPs and commissioners

CHENNAI: The state, on Tuesday, carried out a major reshuffle of 70 IPS officers, effective from January 1. S Davidson Devasirvatham, was promoted to the rank of director general of police (DGP) and posted as DGP, Armed Police. Dr Maheshwar Dayal, was appointed as ADGP, Law and Order, Chennai, succeeding Devasirvatham.

Other promotions to DGP rank include Dr Sandeep Mittal for the Cyber Crime Wing, and B Bala Naga Devi for the Economic Offences Wing, with the latter holding additional charge of the Civil Supplies CID.

The reshuffle also brought new leadership across major police commissionerates and specialised wings.

TS Anbu was promoted and posted as ADGP, CB-CID. Prem Anand Sinha was promoted to ADGP rank and appointed as Commissioner, Avadi, succeeding K Shankar who moves to head the prisons department. A Amalraj was posted as Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, while the outgoing commissioner, Abhin Dinesh Modak was transferred as ADGP, Enforcement Bureau CID.