Uptick in membership at Tiruchy gyms, yoga centres as youth resolve to be fit in 2026

TIRUCHY: A beginning of a new chapter is here where people often ask a common question- What resolutions for next year? Its that time of the year when people want to start afresh leaving behind all the baggage of the past year, embracing a healthy lifestyle. And for a growing number of residents in Tiruchy, that fresh start begins with hitting the gym, rolling out the yoga mat, and committing to better eating habits.
The city is witnessing a noticeable surge in memberships. Fitness operators say enrolments have jumped by 30%-40% over the past two weeks compared to the average in previous months. To capitalise on the seasonal enthusiasm, many centres have rolled out promotional offers such as discounted annual packages, free trial sessions and personalised training sessions. Trainers note that young adults are leading this fitness push, with more than half of new members below the age of 30.
Several operators said college students and first-time gym-goers formed the bulk of new sign-ups. N Vijay, a fitness coach based in Cantonment, said the December-January spike has become a predictable trend over the last three years. "Every year, enquiries rise sharply during this period, but the numbers usually dip after a few months," he said. "In the last 10 days alone, we received over 50 enquiries. Overall memberships have increased by around 30% after we introduced New Year offers," he added.
To encourage sustained engagement, several gym owners have adopted differential pricing strategies. Annual packages are being made more attractive, even in premium gyms, with 12-month plans offered at around Rs 1,000 per month, while three-month packages are priced at about Rs 6,000 in total. B Ajay Prakash, owner of a gym in Rettai Vaikkal area on Vayalur Road, said, "We have kept our rates as low as Rs 6000 per year to attract first-time users, and for those opting for a one-year package, we are offering an additional month with free personal training. Nearly five people have taken annual subscriptions in the last 10 days."
For many young members, promotional pricing plays a decisive role. N Yousuf Ahamed, a second-year B Tech student who recently joined a gym in K K Nagar, said social media advertisements influenced his decision. "The New Year offer was around Rs 2,500, which was cheaper than what I was quoted two months ago," he said.
Trainers cautioned against unrealistic expectations fuelled by social media. K Wilson, a gym trainer, said many members drop out by the third or fourth month. "Influencers often promote rapid transformations, making people expect drastic changes in three months. When results don't match expectations, they get demotivated," he said.
Criticising misleading advertisements promising rapid weight loss, he said, "Claims like losing four kilograms in a month are unhealthy." Yoga studios, while still seeing an uptick, report a more modest rise. N Vandhana Madhavan, a yoga instructor at a studio in Tennur, said the New Year period brings additional clients, though not at gym-level volumes. "Compared to normal months, it is about 10-20% higher," she said.