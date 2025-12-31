Uptick in membership at Tiruchy gyms, yoga centres as youth resolve to be fit in 2026

TIRUCHY: A beginning of a new chapter is here where people often ask a common question- What resolutions for next year? Its that time of the year when people want to start afresh leaving behind all the baggage of the past year, embracing a healthy lifestyle. And for a growing number of residents in Tiruchy, that fresh start begins with hitting the gym, rolling out the yoga mat, and committing to better eating habits.

The city is witnessing a noticeable surge in memberships. Fitness operators say enrolments have jumped by 30%-40% over the past two weeks compared to the average in previous months. To capitalise on the seasonal enthusiasm, many centres have rolled out promotional offers such as discounted annual packages, free trial sessions and personalised training sessions. Trainers note that young adults are leading this fitness push, with more than half of new members below the age of 30.

Several operators said college students and first-time gym-goers formed the bulk of new sign-ups. N Vijay, a fitness coach based in Cantonment, said the December-January spike has become a predictable trend over the last three years. "Every year, enquiries rise sharply during this period, but the numbers usually dip after a few months," he said. "In the last 10 days alone, we received over 50 enquiries. Overall memberships have increased by around 30% after we introduced New Year offers," he added.