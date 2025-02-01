10 years on, Bharathiar University yet to hold inquiry into purchase of 800 sarees

COIMBATORE: In 2014, the Bharathiar University stopped payment of Rs 4.22 lakh to a textile store in Tiruppur for the purchase of 800 sarees that were given to women staff of the university and affiliated colleges to mark Women’s Day, after the finance section flagged several violations in the procurement. But the university has so far not conducted an inquiry into the issue.

According to the reply given by the university to a RTI query in December 2024, a copy of which is with TNIE, the BU registrar’s office sent a communication to the finance section (FS) directing it pay Rs 4,14 lakh and 2% Value Added Tax (VAT) of Rs 8,280 by cheque in the name of an individual R Rakulan for the purchase of 800 sarees.

On December 5, 2014, the FS sent a letter to the registrar’s office refusing to release the amount.

The finance section said it found out that the invoice was fake and that there was no one called Rakulan in the store, it was mentioned in the RTI reply.

When contacted, VC committee member FX Lovelina Little Flower said she was not aware of the matter as it happened in 2014. Lovelina added that she would look into the issue. Association of University Teachers (AUT) state president MS Balamurugan said such issues happen in several state universities.

“The higher education department remains silent and does not take action. Even if DVAC registers cases against faculties, they escape action due to political influence,” he alleged.