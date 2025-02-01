Aadhav Arjuna joins TVK, gets poll campaign post

CHENNAI: Aadhav Arjuna, suspended from the VCK after he spoke in violation of the party’s position with respect to the ruling DMK at a function attended by TVK president Vijay, has joined the actor-turned politician’s party on Friday. Soon after his joining, he was made general secretary of election campaign management of the party.

CTR Nirmalkumar, who jumped from BJP to AIADMK after levelling allegations of the former’s state president K Annamalai, also joined TVK. He was appointed as deputy general secretary of IT and social media wing of the party.

In a statement, Vijay announced that Arjuna will work with his political strategist Jhon Arokiasamy and will draw election campaign strategy and carry out campaign management for the party. Besides Arjuna and Nirmalkumar, Vijay also appointed 17 other persons for various state-level positions of the party. He also announced district functionaries for 19 district units of the party.