After two years, party cadres allowed to enter Vengaivayal for funeral; media still barred

PUDUKKOTTAI: For the first time in two years, members of political parties were allowed entry to Vengaivayal, the village in Pudukkottai district that has been under police surveillance ever since the water contamination scandal in December 2022.

Hundreds of cadre from the VCK and the CPM, including Gandarvakottai MLA M Chinnadurai, on Friday paid their last respects to Karuppayi (84), the grandmother of J Muraliraja, one of the accused in the case of mixing faecal matter in an overhead tank serving Dalit households.

On Thursday, tensions escalated in the village as residents staged a protest with Karuppayi’s body, demanding that relatives and supporters be allowed to participate in the funeral. Initially, the police denied entry to outsiders, citing security concerns, but later permitted only relatives from outside the village to attend.

In Chennai, on Thursday, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan condemned the heavy police deployment, stating that Dalit residents of Vengaivayal were being isolated and their movement restricted. He urged CM M K Stalin to intervene and lift the restrictions. On Friday, VCK and CPM functionaries were granted permission to enter the village. Mediapersons, however, were still barred.

VCK spokesperson Ku Ka Pavalan, who attended the funeral, criticised the police deployment. “For two years, the people of Vengaivayal have lived under surveillance and fear. Even in death, dignity is being denied. We had to wait a day to be permitted inside the village, and even then, only after assuring authorities that we would not stage a protest,” he said.

CPM district secretary S Sankar, who also attended the funeral, said, “Vengaivayal has been an isolated island for two years. It is unfortunate that we could only enter now due to a death.” Residents said outsiders were allowed only in the event of a death and political parties had not been allowed into the village for over two years.

“Only after we protested with Karuppayi’s body were relatives permitted inside,” said K Kannadasan, a villager. “Authorities don’t want party cadre to enter, fearing protests against the CB-CID charge sheet,” he added.

Meanwhile, police sources said there were no restrictions on the funeral, stating that political leaders were given special permission. They confirmed that all cadre exited the village after paying their respects, and the deceased was laid to rest in the village burial ground.