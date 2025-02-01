Amit Shah, V-P & CM among leaders attending Naidu’s family function

CHENNAI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, governors of TN and Maharashtra RN Ravi and CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and a host of other political leaders attended the marriage reception of Vishnu, grandson of former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, at Mahabalipuram here on Friday.

Amit Shah, on his arrival at Chennai airport, was given a rousing reception by the BJP functionaries and cadre along the roads near the airport. At the airport, former governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP’s co-in-charge of Tamil Nadu affairs Sudhakar Reddy, BJP state president K Annamalai, and many others received Amit Shah. The union home minister left for New Delhi later in the night itself. Annamalai accompanied Shah in the same car on his way from the airport to the wedding venue.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Congress leaders and cadre were arrested on Friday for attempting to wave black flags at Shah, in protest against his alleged derogatory remarks on BR Ambedkar and the Congress party.

The demonstration, led by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, saw a large gathering of party members. However, they were allowed to gather only at Saidapet, where they raised slogans against Shah.