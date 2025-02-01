Chennai’s paediatric cancer registry shows 59 per cent survival rate after two years

CHENNAI: Chennai Population-Based Childhood Cancer Registry (PBCCR), the first high-resolution dataset in India exclusively for paediatric cancer, launched by the Cancer Institute at Adyar on Friday showed that 59.3% of patients in the Greater Chennai Corporation were alive after two years while 16.5% had died.

The report also revealed that the median time from onset of symptoms to diagnosis of cancer was 12.5 days while the median time from diagnosis to the start of treatment was just two days in Chennai.

The registry was established in October 2022. The Cancer Institute also maintains the Madras Metropolitan Tumour Registry (MMTR), a general population registry, that has been collecting data since 1981.

According to the PBCCR, in 2022, 241 paediatric cases were recorded in Chennai, which included 139 boys and 102 girls. Of these, 170 cases were analysed by the PBCCR to capture high-resolution data.

Dr R Swaminathan, the head of the Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Cancer Registry, said the dedicated population-based cancer registry for childhood cancer captures more granular data, including detailed information on socio-economic and demographic background of patients and of treatment taken.

While basic data is collected for all age groups by the MMTR, he said the Chennai PBCCR collects additional data for children aged 0-19 years. The Cancer Institute will extend this registry to all districts in TN, he added.