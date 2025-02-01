Empty rakes operated across the new Pamban railway sea bridge

RAMANATHAPURAM: In one of the final trials before the line becomes operational again, trains with empty rakes were run across the new Pamban bridge to the Rameswaram station on Friday. Following the trial runs, the centre lift spans of both the old and new railway sea-bridges were raised for Indian Coast Guard ships and fishing boats to cross beneath them. Senior Railway officials said services across the new Pamban bridge are likely to be resumed soon.

Train services across the old Pamban bridge were stopped in December 2022 after sensors on the structure issued a red alert. For the first time in two years, on Friday, a diesel loco with complete, albeit empty, passenger rakes was operated to Rameswaram on the new Pamban bridge.

The first trial was conducted in the early hours of the day with empty rakes of the Kanniyakumari- Rameswaram SF Express (train number 22622) that is presently operated from the Mandapam station and maintained at Madurai station. The train departed the Mandapam station at 6 am and moved to pit lines at the Rameswaram railway station by 6.25 am for maintenance works. It returned to Mandapam after the maintenance works.

The second trial was conducted mid-day with the empty rakes of the Chennai-Rameswaram Express running from Mandapam to Rameswaram on the new Pamban bridge. Then the centre lift spans of both the old and new Pamban bridges were lifted allowing Indian Coast Guard ships and fishing boats to cross under the structures. After this, the empty rakes of the Chennai-Rameswaram Express were operated from Rameswaram back to Mandapam.

The construction of the new railway sea bridge at Pamban began in 2019 at a cost of Rs 535 crore. The Commissioner of Railway Safety inspected the bridge and authorised operation of services across the new bridge in November 2024.