Expedite water management projects: Dharmapuri farmers

DHARMAPURI: Farmers urged the district administration to ensure completion of Ennaikolpudur-Thumbalahalli and Aliyalam-Thoolchetti Lake project during the grievance meeting at the district collectorate on Friday.

S A Chinnasamy, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam state president said, “Cyclone Fengal revived most waterbodies. However, the rainwater could have been used properly to revive and feed hundreds of lakes across the district. This was not the case because of the failure of the PWD (WRO) department. Schemes like the Aliyalam-Thoolchetti, and Ennaikolpudur-Thumabalahalli projects were planned in 2021. However, till now only a little over half the work has been completed. Every delay caused by the PWD(WRO) will impact the livelihood and future of farmers.”

Farmers also lashed out at Aavin for its failure to provide incentives. Speaking on the subject, G Murali from Morappur, said, “To encourage farmers an incentive of Rs 3 per litre is offered to milk producers if the milk concentration is 4.3% fat and 8.2% Solids Not Fat (SNF). However, since last November this incentive has not been provided to farmers. The district has over lakhs of milk producers who rely on this Rs 3 to feed their livestock or for their livelihood. Aavin has been repeatedly delaying incentives and distressing farmers.”

Requesting the officials to regulate insurance personnel, S Selvaraj from Morappur said, “Last year by August, most tapioca crops which we had planted died from intense heat wave. Despite multiple communications with the insurance company, no one came to assess the crops and report the damages. So with no documentation of the damages, farmers stand to lose their crop insurance. So efforts must be taken to address this.”

Responding to all queries submitted, Collector K Santhi said, “Regarding the water management schemes, efforts are under way and constructions are taking place in Krishnagiri. As for Aavin incentives, a priority letter would be sent and regarding insurance, agriculture officials have assured to conduct a joint inspection and review the cropping data. Further, they have also assured to seek an explanation from the insurance companies and report the matter.”

During the meeting, the collector also distributed a calendar to farmers highlighting the harvesting cycle of various crops, and a pesticide timetable which would aid farmers in crop planning.