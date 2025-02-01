Governor RN Ravi's charges an impetus to continue what we’re doing: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Seeking to downplay the continued criticisms levelled by Governor RN Ravi against the DMK government, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said, “Whatever the governor does adds the popularity of the state government. Let him continue doing it.”

Stalin said this when asked about the continuous allegations being levelled by the governor against the state government.

“The governor finds fault with the state government, not in one or two issues. He has been acting against the government on all issues. Whatever he does adds value to the government besides giving us an impetus to continue whatever we are doing. I request him to continue doing that,” the chief minister added.

Responding to a question on the governor’s stance on the constitution of a search committee for the selection of a vice chancellor for the Madurai Kamaraj University, Stalin said, “The governor has been engaging himself in such activities and the government has moved the Supreme Court in this regard. The case is coming up for a hearing on February 4. Let’s see.”

Regarding the criticisms mounted on Periyar in the recent past, the chief minister said, “I am not ready to give respect to those who malign Periyar and also not take criticism seriously. Periyar is our supreme leader since he is the leader of all our leaders.”

Regarding the law and order issues being raised by the opposition parties in the state, Stalin said, “They are blowing up the stray incidents out of proportion. As far as we are concerned, law and order are maintained efficiently in Tamil Nadu. That is why, industries are moving towards Tamil Nadu from other states as well as from abroad.”