IAS officers rejig: MTC, Guidance get new MDs

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday transferred around 35 IAS officers, most of them being district collectors. The transfer list also included key administrative positions.

Darez Ahmed, formerly Secretary of Special Programme Implementation, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s investment promotion agency. Tiruvallur Collector T Prabhushankar has been posted as MD of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai. However, the transfer order did not specify the new posting for incumbent MTC MD Alby John Varghese.

J Innocent Divya, MD of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, has been appointed as Commissioner of Technical Education. Tirunelveli Collector KP Karthikeyan will take over as MD of ELCOT, replacing R Kannan, who has been posted as Director of Animal Husbandry.

A Shanmuga Sundaram, Director of Handlooms, has been appointed as MD of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, while Sigy Thomas Vaidyan, Secretary of the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department, is now Commissioner of Disaster Management.

New district collectors include R Satheesh (Dharmapuri), S Saravanan (Dindigul), S Sheik Abdul Rahman (Villupuram), K Tharpagaraj (Tiruvannamalai), V Mohanachandran (Tirupattur), R Sukumar (Tirunelveli), and K Soundaravalli (Tiruvarur).