Madras High Court revokes suspension of assistant professor who invited MP to college event

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Friday quashed the order issued by Pachaiyappa’s College, suspending an assistant professor of the college for inviting DMK MP and former Union Minister A Raja for a function of the students’ study circle.

Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan passed the orders in this regard on the petition filed by the suspended professor AD Revathy, teaching in the college’s Department of Philosophy.

During the arguments, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran, appearing for the state government, told the court such an action was harsh and cannot be sustained.

The petitioner stated she has been serving in the college since 2016 and has been the academic in-charge of the ‘The Pachaiyappa’s Study Circle’ formed in 2018. The circle was formed with the aim of creating a platform for the students to critically discuss various books and authors.

The circle organised a function on January 7, marking its seventh anniversary, in which the MP participated. She said prior permission was obtained from the principal and the secretary of the Pachaiyappa’s Trust.

However, on January 10, she was handed the suspension order, signed by the secretary of the trust.

‘Prof already dismissed’

Secretary of Pachaiyappa’s Trust C Duraikannu said the protests by students, “who did’t attend classes”, were carried out after the suspension of Revathy due to administrative reasons. He added the asst professor was already dismissed by the HC over lack of qualification and is continuing in the job after obtaining a stay

