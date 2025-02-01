Man electrocuted to death during chariot procession in Ranipet

RANIPET: A 36-year-old man was electrocuted to death during a chariot procession of Isha Yoga Adiyogi statue in Ranipet district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Selvam from Vayalampadi. Sources said the procession had been taking place in Sholingur taluk for the past two days. On Sunday, the procession was held at several locations, including Panavaram. In the afternoon, Selvam requested the organisers to take the chariot to the Shiva temple in his village. Granting his request, the procession reached the temple, where special pujas were performed.

Following the event, the chariot was scheduled to proceed to Gudalur. Selvam expressed his wish to accompany the procession and boarded the vehicle. While travelling on the Gudalur-Vayalampadi link road, the chariot came in contact with a low-hanging electric wire. Selvam, who was holding an iron rod in the vehicle, was electrocuted and died on the spot.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.