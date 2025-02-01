Man gets 10 years in jail for attempting to murder sister’s husband in 2009

VELLORE: The Vellore District Additional Fast Track Court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for attempting to murder a farmer over a long-standing dispute.

The case dates back to 2009 in Odugathur Athikuppam. The 45-year-old accused, Vinayagam, a resident of the same area attempted to murder his deceased sister’s husband, Balakrishnan (50). Balakrishnan, a farmer from Kollamedu in Odugathur Athikuppam, was married to Sujatha, the sister of Vinayagam. After a few years of the marriage, Sujatha allegedly died by suicide, leading to frequent arguments between Vinayagam and Balakrishnan.

On May 18, 2009, a heated argument ensued between the two, during which Vinayagam, in a fit of rage, attacked Balakrishnan with a knife, multiple times. The Veppanguppam police registered a case, naming Vinayagam and two others as accused. One of the accused passed away during the trial which was ongoing at the Vellore District Additional Fast Track Court.

During the final hearing, advocate K Sampath presented arguments before Judge Radhakrishnan. After reviewing the evidence, the judge sentenced Vinayagam to 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional two-year sentence. Meanwhile, the court acquitted another accused as no evidence was found against him.