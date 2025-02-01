Missing two-year-old girl’s body found in abandoned well in Vellore

VELLORE: A two-year-old girl who had been missing for two days was found dead in an abandoned well in Gudiyatham, Vellore, on Friday afternoon.

Police identified the deceased as D Jayapriya from Thattaparai village. She went missing on Wednesday evening, prompting her parents to file a complaint at Gudiyatham Taluk Police Station.

Following this, police formed a special team and launched a search operation. Acting on a tip-off, officials intensified their efforts near an abandoned well, just 200 metres from the child’s home. After two days of searching, her body was discovered inside the well on Friday.

Vellore SP N Mathivannan stated that no external injuries were found on the body, and the cause of the fall remains unclear. A detailed investigation is underway, and further clarity is expected after the postmortem. The body was sent to Vellore Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.