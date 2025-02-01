‘Moment of pride as survey recognises Tamil Nadu’s success’: Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said on Friday it is a moment of immense pride for TN as Economic Survey 2025 has recognised the remarkable success of state in championing the growth of non-leather footwear sector.

The minister, in social media platform X, said Tamil Nadu’s contribution to India’s footwear and leather output is unmatched, with the state producing 38% of the country’s footwear and leather products output generating over 2 lakh jobs, and 80-90% of the jobs being generated in the non-leather footwear sector for women.

Stating that this highlights how Tamil Nadu’s progressive policies ensure inclusive and distributed growth under the leadership of Chief minister M K Stalin, he said state has emerged as the go-to destination for global footwear manufacturing giants like Nike, Puma, Adidas and many many more.

The Economic Survey, which was released on Friday, said Guidance Tamil Nadu actively liaised with Taiwanese agencies to strengthen ties with potential investors in footwear sector. Guidance established contacts with major contract manufacturers of Nike like Pou Chen, The survey stated the state has focussed on developing industrial estates in rural areas to ensure access to a ready workforce, particularly women. “These efforts have attracted foreign investors, such as Feng Tey from Taiwan, who set up contract manufacturing for Nike. It has identified land in districts like Madurai and Sivaganga for future footwear investments, ensuring land availability for potential manufacture,” the survey added.