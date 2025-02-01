Paliyar tribes promised houses to relocate from hills, forced to live in huts for 15 years

TIRUNELVELI: As many as 13 Paliyar tribal families, who have been living in huts for the past 15 years in Thalaiyanai near Vasudevanallur, demanded that the state government should construct houses for them, on the land allotted to them. "About 36 tribal families were relocated from the Western Ghats to Thalaiyanai in 2010-11 with the promise of houses. However, the government did not keep its promise," said the residents.

According to them, the government constructed single-room shelters (halls) for only 15 relocated families. "Since our huts are located close to the forest, we frequently experience reptile bites. During the rainy season, we are forced to take refuge in relatives' houses. The elderly and children suffer the most," said T Rajan, a resident.

"While some of us have set up huts on government-allotted land, many others are living on private land. The landowner is now asking us to remove the huts," said K Arulraj. E Paul Dinakaran, another resident, said officials cite a shortage of funds for constructing houses for hut dwellers.

The state government relocated about 120 tribals belonging to 36 families, who had lived in the Western Ghats for generations, to Thalaiyanai in 2010-11, promising houses and basic amenities. However, residents allege that the government has failed to deliver on its promises. Activist T Suresh, who works for tribal welfare, said his repeated petitions to officials and the Chief Minister's Special Cell demanding houses failed to yield any result.