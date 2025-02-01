Pudukkottai activist body exhumed; team holds X-Ray examination

PUDUKKOTTAI: Acting on directions of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, a three-member team from the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital on Friday performed an X-Ray examination on the exhumed body of activist Jagabar Ali (58) at the Islamic burial ground located on Konapattu Road in Vengalur under tight police security.

Ali of Vengalur in Thirumayam taluk, who was vocal about illegal mineral mining, was on January 17 run over by a tipper lorry while riding home on his two-wheeler. Five persons, including the owners of a private quarry against which Ali had levelled allegations of illegal mining, were arrested for murder. Meanwhile, raising suspicions over the conduct of the initial autopsy, Ali’s wife Mariyam moved the court, which directed for his body to be exhumed and the X-Ray examination to be performed.

Accordingly, Ali’s body was exhumed on Friday afternoon in the presence of Thirumayam RDO Ramasamy, CB-CID Deputy SP Ilangovan Jennings and Inspector Bhuvaneswari. The team from the government medical college comprising radiologists Madhanraj and Nedungkilli, and X-Ray technician Suresh, then performed an X-Ray examination on the body. The procedure lasted about two-and-a-half hours.

As per the court’s direction, no one was allowed within 200 metres of the burial ground. The police department’s photographer and videographer documented the proceedings. The X-Ray images will be submitted to the investigating authorities, sources said.