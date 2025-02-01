Three murder accused injured while trying to escape custody in Tiruchy; two cops hurt

TIRUCHY: Three youths accused of the murder of a history-sheeter near the Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam earlier this week are undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) after sustaining fractures during their escape attempt. Two police officers, who were injured while attempting to apprehend the accused, are also being treated at the hospital.

D Anbarasu (35), a history-sheeter from Moolathoppu in Srirangam, was murdered on Tuesday by a six-member gang, allegedly over previous enmity. The Srirangam police arrested eight people in connection with the crime.

On Wednesday, police took three of the accused—K Dinesh Babu (28), R Ragupathy (22), and K Logesh (23)—to the banks of River Kollidam to recover the weapons used in the murder. During the recovery, the trio attempted to escape, pushing SSI M Arockiya Boopathy (49) and head constable A Mohammed Rafiq (40) to the ground, causing injuries. Dinesh and Ragupathy fractured their legs, while Logesh broke his hand. All five were admitted to MGMGH.