Two more Ramsar sites take total to 20 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has further strengthened its position as India’s leading state in wetland conservation with the declaration of two new Ramsar sites — Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary and Therthangal Bird Sanctuary, both located in Ramanathapuram district. These additions bring the total number of Ramsar sites in the state to 20, the highest in the country.

The Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary spans 230.495 hectares while the Therthangal Bird Sanctuary covers 29.295 hectares. Both sanctuaries meet all the important Ramsar criteria. They lie along the Central Asian Flyway and are critical breeding and foraging grounds for waterbirds, including the Spot-billed Pelican, Black-headed Ibis, and Oriental Darter.

These wetlands also play a crucial role in climate regulation, recharging of groundwater, and irrigation, benefiting the livelihoods of local communities.

The declaration reinforces TN’s efforts under the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission, the first state-led initiative in India exclusively focused on wetland conservation and restoration.

TN has added 19 new Ramsar sites in three years

After a long gap of two decades, the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has added 19 new Ramsar sites in the years 2022, 2024 and 2025 taking the tally to 20,” a state government press release said.

The Integrated Management Plan for 13 Ramsar sites has already been prepared by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Coimbatore. This shall facilitate the integrated development of Ramsar sites with focus on water management, low impact eco-tourism activities, biodiversity conservation and for improving the livelihood opportunities for the local communities, the statement said.

“A similar approach shall be undertaken for the remaining five Ramsar sites including the two newly-declared Ramsar sites i.e., Sakkarakottai and Therthangal Bird Sanctuaries,” the release adedd.