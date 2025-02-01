Villupuram government school revives traditional games

VILLUPURAM: Amidst the rising use of mobile phones among children and the risks of addiction to virtual games, teachers at Arasamangalam Government High School in Villupuram have revived traditional games to enhance memory and intelligence through the Tamil Koodal event.

Utilising the Tamil Koodal platform for extracurricular activities in government schools, teachers have introduced games such as pallanguzhi, paramapadham (snakes and ladders), yezhangal (seven-stone game), ghilli (a cricket-like game with wooden sticks), and vaarthai vilayattu (word game). These games integrate different learning methods, making education more engaging for students.

“We play yezhangal, and as we pick up each stone, we spell a word. Based on that, a Thirukkural verse is formed using letter coins. Once the verse is complete, we start another round,” said G Divya, a Class 6 student. While one team plays with the stones, another builds the verse using plastic coins inscribed with Tamil letters. K Yashwanth of Class 8, who played pallanguzhi, said, “At first, it was difficult to memorise the pellets in each pit, but gradually, it became easier. Now, I can keep count and plan my move. It is interesting.”

“While playing pallanguzhi, students learn addition, subtraction, and multiplication in a fun and creative way,” said event coordinator and PG Tamil teacher N K Hemalatha. She added, “Excessive mobile use weakens children’s memory and induces behavioural changes. Traditional games offer an easy and accessible solution, especially for rural children. Now, they even play at home.”

Headmaster S Gopu said, “These games help students learn letters and remember them easily, making Tamil learning enjoyable.”

The event concluded with prize distribution, followed by a Villupattu performance delivering a social message on the benefits of traditional games over mobile games.